LOOK: Maureen Wroblewitz dazzles in vintage photo shoot

Miss Universe Philippines aspirant Maureen Wroblewitz flaunted her curves in a glittering emerald green dress paired with gold hoops and matching stilettos at a vintage photoshoot.

Wroblewitz channeled her inner old Hollywood glamazon for a recent photoshoot and also shared a stunning beauty shot where she sported a finger fave hairstyle.

Wroblewitz, who won the fifth season of “Asia’s Next Top Model,” is now among the Top 50 delegates hoping to become the next Miss Universe Philippines.

The aspiring beauty queen slayed the competition’s Headshot, Video introduction, and Casting challenges.

She said she dedicates all of her achievements to her late mother. (AW)

