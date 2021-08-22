Meet ‘Pio’: Wurtzbach sports new pixie cut

Filipina beauty queen and actress Pia Wurtzbach has sported a pixie cut in her new look which she shared on social media accounts.

Earlier she posed with live snakes. Wurtzbach has uploaded new sets of photos from her photoshoot with BJ Pascual flaunting with short hair.

She shared the photos on both Instagram and YouTube where she introduced as “Pio Wurtzbach.”

Former Miss Universe winner in her recent vlog talked about her stunning photos with the snakes and the pixie cut.

She described it as a fun shoot for her and her team.

“I love trying different looks so I’m super game to try. Pagdating sa mga ganitong looks, I’m really confident when I do it with BJ because I know it will turn out good,” she said.

“Fun shoot lang to. We always shoot like this every once in a while. My team gets together and we just get creative and then we do looks that we’ve never done before.” (AW)