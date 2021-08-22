EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Meet ‘Pio’: Wurtzbach sports new pixie cut

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

Filipina beauty queen and actress Pia Wurtzbach has sported a pixie cut in her new look which she shared on social media accounts.

Earlier she posed with live snakes. Wurtzbach has uploaded new sets of photos from her photoshoot with BJ Pascual flaunting with short hair.

She shared the photos on both Instagram and YouTube where she introduced as “Pio Wurtzbach.”

RELATED STORY: LOOK: Pia Wurtzbach, boyfriend reunite in Dubai’s iconic Burj Al Arab

Former Miss Universe winner in her recent vlog talked about her stunning photos with the snakes and the pixie cut.

She described it as a fun shoot for her and her team.

“I love trying different looks so I’m super game to try. Pagdating sa mga ganitong looks, I’m really confident when I do it with BJ because I know it will turn out good,” she said.

“Fun shoot lang to. We always shoot like this every once in a while. My team gets together and we just get creative and then we do looks that we’ve never done before.” (AW)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Hong Kong to allow vaccinated OFWs next week

3 hours ago

Bea Alonzo expresses gratitude to GMA network, says she’s ‘in a good place’

3 hours ago

Amateur cyclists in Abu Dhabi now required to secure electronic road permits

3 hours ago

Pacquiao yet to decide next move on boxing career following loss against Ugás

3 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button