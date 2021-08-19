WATCH: Willie Revillame brings ‘Wowowin’ prod team to his Puerto Galera resort

Television host Willie Revillame has brought his entire team to his resort in Puerto Galera to air his daily show ‘Wowowin’ live, while the enhanced community quarantine is still in effect in Metro Manila.

Revillame said that he needs to do something to give his supporters and viewers new episodes amid the ECQ.

The show is now airing from Barangay Palangan, Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro.

Revillame said that he brought his dancers and crew members that he also used to work with in TV 5 and ABS-CBN.

“Kung gusto mo, gagawa ka ng paraan. Kung kailangan, nandito po ang Wowowin, Tutok to Win,” he said.

Revillame said that the preparations were not easy.

“Apat na araw ho kaming nawala dahil medyo kailangan ayusin ang lahat. Basta gusto, may paraan. Ito ang paraan namin, nakipag-usap ako sa lahat ng mga namumuno, sa mayor ng Puerto Galera, para lang po matuloy ang programa, makapagbigay ng saya, at makapagbigay ng tunay na kaligayahan at tulong para sa mga kababayan,” he added.

Revillame said that health protocols are being implemented in his resort.

“Sabi nila, hindi ka puwedeng mag-show sa Metro Manila dahil ECQ. So, gumawa po ako ng paraan, sumulat po ako sa kanila,” he said.

“Dumaan kami sa tamang proseso, lahat nag-RT-PCR. Thank you, Lord, kaming dalawa ni Direk Randy e, negative naman kami,” Revillame added.

He also noted the importance of having a job amid the pandemic.

“Papaano ang pamilya mo? Papaano ang pambili ng gamot ng pamilya mo. Papaano ang pambili ng bigas? Kailangan ng trabaho, at the same time, mag-ingat tayo,” he said.