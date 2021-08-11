‘Don’t judge a book by its cover’: Billy Crawford takes swipe at netizen who said tattoos are for addicts

“Don’t judge a book by its cover!”

TV host and dancer Billy Crawford had this to say to a netizen who said that tattoos are for addicts.

On Tuesday, a shirtless Crawford shared a selfie with his son Amari while making fun faces.

“Even if the weather isn’t all that great, you bring in the sunshine! Mornin’ my little sweet pea,” Crawford captioned his post.

Since he was shirtless, Crawford’s tattoos were exposed and one netizen seemed unhappy about them.

“Billy, we all [love] you but your tattoos are for drug addicts,” the netizen said.

Crawford was quick to debunk the netizen’s comment.

“So you’re trying to say my father and my brother are drug addicts? You have to look deeper than skin child. Don’t judge a book by its cover,” Crawford replied.

Fans were quick to back Crawford, with one netizen saying: “Hindi lahat ng walang tattoo ay matino… at hindi lahat ng may tattoo ay hindi matino.” (NM)