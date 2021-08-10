‘No longer a friend’: Derek Ramsay cut ties with John Estrada

Following the controversy that his fiancee Ellen Adarna walked out from the taping of her sitcom with John Estrada, Derek Ramsay revealed that he is no longer friends with the latter.

“Hindi ko siya kaaway. Hindi ko siya kaibigan. He’s no longer a friend of mine. I just don’t want to associate myself with John,” the Kapuso actor said.

He added that what happened with Ellen has something to do with the sour turnout of their friendship.

“Magsisinungaling ako kung walang kinalaman yung nangyari kay Ellen, pero ‘yon yung icing on the cake. Yun ang nag-push sa akin na enough is enough,” he added.

The actor also told Ogie Diaz that there were so many things that happened with Ellen in the sitcom but he decided to let it go.

“Naramdaman niya yung galit ko. I think na-understand naman ni John kung saan ako nanggaling..Marami nangyari kay Ellen sa show na iyan. But, ibigay ko kay John. He was apologetic sa mga bagay na nangyari,” he added.

“For me, you go on with your life, I’ll go on with my life. I wish you well, Bro,” he added.

The two were golfing buddies and close friends before Derek met Ellen.

Derek defended Ellen by saying that the production team agreed to give Ellen a 12-noon cut-off.

Derek said that Ellen agreed to tape more than 12 hours before that day.

He also could not understand why people are making a big issue out of Ellen wanting to be solo in her room.

“And you should also respect her wishes na pagkatapos ng eksena, rather than makipagtsikahan sa set, she wants to be safe and stay in her room,” Derek explained.

“She doesn’t want to get sick kasi babalikan niya ang anak niya, babalikan niya ako, at babalikan niya ang magulang ko,” he added.

Derek said that Ellen is not unprofessional and ‘pasaway’. (TDT)