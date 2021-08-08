Is Pia Wurtzbach engaged?

Filipino-German model Pia Wurtzbach answered several queries on Tik Tok including on her engagement.

In a short TikTok video in which Pia Wurtzbach dances to the song “The Magic Bomb”, she answered several questions from her fans.

RELATED STORY: LOOK: Pia Wurtzbach, boyfriend reunite in Dubai’s iconic Burj Al Arab

Among the questions asked was one about whether she was engaged. She answered that she was, “engaged to my podcast, Between Us Queens.”

She was also asked whether she can speak German, and her answer was she’s 100 percent Pinay.

Pia has earlier been crowned with Miss Universe 2015. (AW)