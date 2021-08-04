LOOK: Kathryn Bernardo shares ongoing construction of her dream house

Screen superstar Kathryn Bernardo has posted photos of the construction of her “dream” home which has been going on for the last four years.

Bernardo posted photos of her visit to the site with her family members including her mother Min and niece Lhexine on Instagram.

The photos showed in her background the early stages of construction including the foundation and mesh of steel wires.

“Slowly getting there. I can’t believe it’s finally happening!” Bernardo wrote.

Earlier in March 2020, she had revealed that she was building her home and had added that its planning had taken three years.

“March 9, 2020. Day 1. Groundbreaking of our new home. The construction of our dream home has officially begun. I still can’t believe it’s finally happening after 3 years of planning!” she wrote at the time.

Bernardo’s real-life partner of nine years, Daniel Padilla, had also attended the groundbreaking. (AW)