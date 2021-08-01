EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Michele Angela Okol first Miss Universe Philippines from Siargao

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report32 seconds ago

Siargao has sent its first-ever representative to the Miss Universe Philippines.

Michele Angela Okol, who is looking at winning the beauty pageant, sees the pageant as a platform to empower women. The 20-year old said that her contest is a way to celebrate individuality.

RELATED STORY: Local tribes get representation in Miss Universe Philippines 2021

Michele is also advocating sustainable fashion by practicing “thrift flipping”. She said that it was an effort to “curb the adverse effect of large amounts of waste” and harmful emissions from the factories.

She added that the unsold mass-produced items “just end up being stocked or thrown away.”

Okol is vying for the Miss Universe Philippines crown, along with 98 other candidates. She will be looking at increasing her chances of winning through votes on the Miss Universe application which is available on app stores. (AW)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report32 seconds ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Duterte asserts support for creation of department for OFWs

56 mins ago

Malacañang lauds Filipino athletes’ performance in Tokyo Olympics

1 hour ago

Filipino boxer Eumir Marcial assured of bronze in Olympics following knock out win

1 hour ago

Dubai RTA’s digital revenues reach AED 2.6B in 2020

2 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button