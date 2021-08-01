Michele Angela Okol first Miss Universe Philippines from Siargao

Siargao has sent its first-ever representative to the Miss Universe Philippines.

Michele Angela Okol, who is looking at winning the beauty pageant, sees the pageant as a platform to empower women. The 20-year old said that her contest is a way to celebrate individuality.

Michele is also advocating sustainable fashion by practicing “thrift flipping”. She said that it was an effort to “curb the adverse effect of large amounts of waste” and harmful emissions from the factories.

She added that the unsold mass-produced items “just end up being stocked or thrown away.”

Okol is vying for the Miss Universe Philippines crown, along with 98 other candidates. She will be looking at increasing her chances of winning through votes on the Miss Universe application which is available on app stores. (AW)