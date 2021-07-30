Pia Wurtzbach stranded in Dubai since early July

COVID-19-induced travel restrictions have impacted one and all, including former Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach.

She is unable to fly back to the Philippines from Dubai.

Wurtzbach revealed this to a fan who asked on Twitter if she is still in the emirate because of the travel ban imposed by the Philippines on 10 countries including the UAE.

Yes! Kaya ang daming di makauwi sa Pilipinas na mga OFWs.. I really feel for them. May mga nakilala at nakausap narin ako dito at di nga sila makauwi.. sana bumab na delta cases at malift na yung ban na ito lalo na kung vaccinated narin naman mga kababayan natin. 🙏 https://t.co/6bW5TKKM19 — Pia Wurtzbach (@PiaWurtzbach) July 28, 2021

She was also sad about the overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who could not return home due to the pandemic.

“Yes! Kaya ang daming ‘di makauwi sa Pilipinas na mga OFWs… I really feel for them. May mga nakilala at nakausap na rin ako dito at ‘di nga sila makauwi,” Wurtzbach said.

“Sana bumaba na [ang mga] Delta cases at ma-lift na ‘yung ban na ito, lalo na kung vaccinated na rin naman mga kababayan natin,” she added.

The former Miss Universe was reunited with her boyfriend Jeremy Jauncey in Dubai early this month.

