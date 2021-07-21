LOOK: Jodi Sta. Maria teases ex-husband and Iwa Moto

Jodi Sta.Maria has shown full support for the relationship of her ex-husband Pampi Lacson and friend Iwa Moto.

Over the weekend, Iwa shared a photo of her and Lacson kissing him on the cheeks.

“Hihihihi. Love you mahal ko,” Iwa wrote.

“Ehem-ehem kalat na po ang langgam dito,” Jodi wrote.

RELATED STORY: Jodi Sta. Maria, Raymart Santiago exchanges heart emojis during birthday

Iwa then asked if Jodi was able to see the second photo of her post.

“I wonder kung ano yun heehee,” Jodi said.

Lacson then joined the conversation saying Iwa might allow him to use motorcycle.

“Ingat kayo. Miss you guys,” Jodi wrote.

READ ON: CONFIRMED: Jodi Sta. Maria, Raymart Santiago are dating

“Next week dalawin ka namin. Miss ka na namin” Iwa replied.

Jodi and Lacson were married in 2005 but separated in 2011.

Iwa and Lacson were in a relationship in 2012. (TDT)