Cristine Reyes, Diego Loyzaga in Filipino version of ‘Encounter’

Cristine Reyes and Diego Loyzaga will be top billing in the Philippine version of “Encounter” — the popular Korean series about a May-December romance.

“Encounter” is based on a popular K-drama and both Reyes and Loyzaga said that Direk Jeffrey Jeturian wants the story to have a Filipino flavor.

When asked about the most memorable moments in their lives, Diego described “meeting his dad Cesar Montano for the first time” as a historical moment for him, while Cristine said giving birth to her daughter Amarah became a life-changing moment for her.

Cristine told media at Botejyu in Pasig that winning an international acting award had put pressure on her career, which she was looking to channelize into becoming a better actress.

Song Hye-ko and Park Bo-gum portrayed the lead roles in the original version of ‘Encounter’. (AW)

