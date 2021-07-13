Hannah Arnold now eyes PH’s seventh crown for Miss International

Hannah Arnold will be competing in the Miss International pageant 2021.

She seeks to become the seventh Filipina to win the title after Gemma Cruz (1964), Aurora Pijuan (1970), Melanie Marquez (1979), Lara Quigaman (2005), Bea Santiago (2013), Kylie Verzosa (2016).

Hannah Arnold believes that dreams do come true after she was crowned Bb. Pilipinas International 2021.

The Filipina-Australian beauty queen shared photos on Instagram of her title-winning moments including her feelings on receiving the crown from earlier winner Patch Magtanong.

Three other queens were also crowned including: Binibining Pilipinas Grand International Samantha Panlilio, Binibining Pilipinas Intercontinental Cinderella Obeñita, and Binibining Pilipinas Globe Maureen Montagne.

Expressing love for Patch, Hannah declared “My Binibini sister and friend, I will use my entire mind, body and soul to make sure I continue your legacy.”

Hannah and Patch were Binibini sisters when they joined the pageant in 2019, where Patch won the Bb. Pilipinas International then and finished in the Top 8 of the Miss International competition in Japan in 2019. (AW)