GMA welcomes former Star Magic head Johhny Manahan

GMA-7 has officially announced that former Star Magic head Johnny Manahan joins the Kapuso network.

In a GMA News report, Manahan has signed a contract with its talent agency arm GMA Artist Center.

Manahan was teased to be one of the pillars of the showbiz industry. He is expected to bring his decades of experience to GMA Artist Center as a consultant.

GMA Network Chairman and CEO Atty. Felipe L. Gozon, President and COO Gilberto Duavit, Jr., and Executive Vice President and CFO Felipe S. Yalong were present during the virtual contract signing event.

Senior Vice President for Entertainment Group Lilybeth G. Rasonable, Senior Assistant Vice President for Alternative Productions Gigi Santiago-Lara, Assistant Vice President, Head for Talent Imaging and Marketing Unit of GMA Artist Center Simoun Ferrer, GMA Films, Inc. President and Programming Consultant to the Chairman and CEO Atty. Annette Gozon-Valdes, and Vice President for Corporate Affairs and Communications Angel Javier-Cruz also attended the welcome event for Manahan.

Manahan started his career in the showbiz industry in the 1970’s in a GMA show.

Before his transfer to Kapuso network, Manahan directed a Sunday noontime show on TV 5 which was immediately ended by the network after one season. (TDT)

