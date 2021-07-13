Carmina Villaroel emotional as son Mavy goes into lock-in taping

Mavy Legazpi had a hard time saying goodbye to his family as he goes into a lock-in taping for an upcoming show.

Mavy’s parents Carmina Villaroel and Zoren Legazpi were both emotional as they escorted him.

This will be the first time Mavy will be away from their family for a long time.

Carmina shared a short video of them as they say goodbye to one Mavy before going to work.

“All grown up. Time for you to spread your wings my forever baby boy Mavy. Always remember that we are here for you and we are all proud of you!” she said.

“Enjoy! I miss you already. You’ll be away from us for the first time. We love you,” she added.

Zoren also shared a photo of him hugging his son before saying goodbye on his Instagram account.

It’s hard to let this guy go to spread his wings. Come back with wider and longer wing span. Always pray at night and when you wake up. I love You as my son as my friend,” Zoren said.

Mavy’s twin sister Cassy was the first one to go on a lock-in shoot as required by TV production due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mavy is expected to be part of Heart Evangelista’s show ‘I left my Heart in Sorsogon’ (TDT)