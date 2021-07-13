Beauty queen Faye Tangonan sees Mrs./Ms. Earth as platform for beauty, nature in one

Beauty queen Faye Tangonan has urged women to highlight their concern in the pandemic by participating in the Mrs. Earth and Ms. Earth International pageant – being held in Manila on Dec. 1-7, 2021.

Describing the pandemic as the time to display concern and love as an antidote to human suffering, she said the pageant by pageantplanet.com — organized by Mr. Mykhael Michaels, Pageant Director — is a mission combining both beauty and nature through women of dreams.

The pageant provided a forum to celebrate and reward women for their outstanding accomplishments and experiences, while also motivating participants to inspire others in spreading love and positivity, said Faye – who is a philanthropist and humanitarian through her charity works foundation “Faye Tangonan International Youth Foundation” with a mission to spread compassion and kindness around the world.

She was appointed the United Nations Ambassador for International Women Empowerment and is also Ambassador of Goodwill for the Filipino Community for the State of Hawaii.

The beauty pageant titles held by her include: Ms. Universe-International 2018-2019, Mrs. Philippines Earth 2018, Mrs. Hawaii Filipina 2017, Ms. Earth Saver Hawaii 2019, Mrs. Gawad International 2017 and Ms. Queen AmerAsia Universe 2019. (aw)