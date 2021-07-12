Entertainment

‘Pag-Muslimin mo’, Robin tells daughter Kylie amid separation with Aljur

Actor Robin Padilla advised his daughter Kylie to encourage her husband Aljur Abrenica to convert to Islam amid reports of possible third party involvement in their separation.

In the second part of his interview with Ogie Diaz, Robin said he had no advice for the couple because of his failed marriage to Kylie’s mom Liezl Sicangco.

“Pagdating sa marriage ano ba ma-a-advise ko? E, failure din kami ng mama niya. Ano’ng credibility ko?” he said.

He instead made a recommendation to convert Aljur.

“Sabi ko, ‘Pag-Muslimin mo na lang si Aljur’,” he added.

He also told Kylie to return to her physical activities.

“Sabi ko sa kanya, mahirap ‘yong ganyan ang sitwasyon ng puso mo tapos wala kang gagawin. Dapat mag-ensayo ka, ibalik mo ‘yong fighting spirit mo,” he said.

“Lumaban ka ulit. Fighter kasi ‘yan, totoong fighter ‘yan. Balik mo ‘yong dati mo,” Robin added.

Robin said that he is still hopeful that the couple will patch things up.

“Pero sana huwag tumagal. Kung magbabalikan sila, ‘wag nilang patagalin. Kailangan kaagad,” he said.

