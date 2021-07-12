Liza Soberano grateful for Trese voiceover amid critics

Actress Liza Soberano expressed gratefulness at getting the opportunity to do the voice of Alexandra Trese in the Netflix animated series “Trese” – and learning much from it, irrespective of how critics felt about her voice acting.

In a interview with beauty queens Pia Wurtzbach, Bianca Guidotti and Carla Lizardo for the latest episode of the “Between Us Queens” podcast, the actress said that she expected backlash after doing the role.

Noting that supporters liking certain themes and characters expected the best in replications, she said that voice acting has become her new continuing passion for which she would be taking related lessons for use in acting.

Highlighting the enjoyment she got from doing dubbing in barely two days at six hours per day, the actress said that she experienced separation anxiety and felt the need to do more such work.

Soberano said she was surprised when the voiceover opportunity came her way.

The 6-episode “Trese” is based on a popular Filipino graphic novel book series with the same title by Budjette Tan and Kajo Baldisimo published in 2005.