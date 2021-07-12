EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Angelica Panganiban marks 1st anniversary with non-showbiz BF

Angelica Panganiban is proud of her relationship milestone with non-showbiz boyfriend and businessman Gregg Homan.

In her Instagram post on July 11, the Kapamilya actress shared how her views about love changed after she met Gregg.

RELATED STORY: Carlo Aquino reacts on Angelica Panganiban’s blooming love life

“I don’t ever want to be madly in love ever again. I want to be healthy in love, sanely in love, peacefully in love,” she wrote.

“Happy first year my love. i wuv yew,” Angelica added.

Some of Angelica’s showbiz friends couldn’t help but feel ‘kilig’ over the actress’ new post.

READ ON: ‘Sana wala nang ending’: Angelica Panganiban introduces non-showbiz bf

The actress shared a romantic photo of them kissing under a display of fireworks on her Instagram account in the early hours of January 1, formally introducing Gregg on social media.

“Kung isa kang pelikuka, sana, wala kang ending,” she said.

Before Gregg, Angelica was linked to co-actors Zanjoe Marudo and Carlo Aquino. (TDT)

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

