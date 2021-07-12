Angelica Panganiban marks 1st anniversary with non-showbiz BF

Angelica Panganiban is proud of her relationship milestone with non-showbiz boyfriend and businessman Gregg Homan.

In her Instagram post on July 11, the Kapamilya actress shared how her views about love changed after she met Gregg.

“I don’t ever want to be madly in love ever again. I want to be healthy in love, sanely in love, peacefully in love,” she wrote.

“Happy first year my love. i wuv yew,” Angelica added.

Some of Angelica’s showbiz friends couldn’t help but feel ‘kilig’ over the actress’ new post.

The actress shared a romantic photo of them kissing under a display of fireworks on her Instagram account in the early hours of January 1, formally introducing Gregg on social media.

“Kung isa kang pelikuka, sana, wala kang ending,” she said.

Before Gregg, Angelica was linked to co-actors Zanjoe Marudo and Carlo Aquino. (TDT)