WATCH: Wilma Doesnt gets engaged on her birthday

Model and actress Wilma Doesnt is now officially engaged.

On her Instagram, Wilma shared a two-minute video of the moment showing her non-showbiz boyfriend, Gerald Livelo Parin, interrupts her spiel and kneels on stage to pop the question.

RELATED STORY: Ring of love: Is Serena Dalrymple engaged with boyfriend?

“The best birthday gift ever! Happy birthday to me,” Wilma wrote.

She also turned serious and tells women to never give up on love.

“Your past doesn’t define you, nor your mistakes in life,” she said.

READ ON: Gladys Guevarra marries BF, three days after they got engaged

The model also shares the importance of trusting the process and learn to wait for the right person to come along.

“Your time will come, no matter what. It will happen. Never lose yourself Forgive yourself, respect and love yourself above all. Para mahanap ka ng taong nakatakda sa ‘yo,” she said. (TDT)