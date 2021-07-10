Ai-ai delas Alas slams people behind her death hoax

Ai-ai delas Alas is infuriated after falling victim to another death hoax.

Ai-ai took to Instagram to slam the vlogger who spread fake news that she is dead.

She branded it as fake news and urge her followers not to subscribe to the channel.

“Sa totoo lang mga *expletive* gumagawa nito … na stress ate ko dito atsaka iba kong friends sa abroad,” she wrote on her post.

Ai-ai couldn’t help but to hurl some nasty words at peddlers of her death hoax.

“MGA *expletive* 5 years na ko walang sugar sa katawan except fruits and coco sugar mga sira ulo mangmang inutil!,” she said.

“Ano ba napapala nyo sa pag gawa ng ganito ? pampadami ng views.. sa ganitong paraan,” the comedian asked.

Her son Pancho was also irked by the post.

“*expletive* tong mga toh” he commented.

Meanwhile, her fellow Pokwang commented that she also fell victim to fake news alleging her partner hurt her daughter Mae.

Pokwang added that she is planning to sue the people behind the fake news. (RA)