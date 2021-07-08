‘Chineck nya ‘yung size ng underwear ko’: Jessy Mendiola reveals ‘creepy’ gift from suitor

Actress Jessy Mendiola-Manzano revealed one experience from her past suitor who gave her a piece of underwear that exactly fits her size.

She considers this a creepy experience because she did not tell the guy her body measurements.

“Well, hindi naman sa hindi ko gusto. But more of, like, nagulat ako na ginawa niya yun,” Jessy told in a Youtube vlog of Crisha Uy.

“Sabi ko, ‘Paano mo nalaman yung size ko?’ May one time bumisita raw siya sa bahay namin. Tapos nasa baba kami kumakain kasama family ko,” she added.

“Sabi niya magsi-CR lang daw siya. Tapos pumunta siya sa closet ko. Chineck niya yung size ng underwear ko. Weird, di ba?! Hindi ako nagdyo-joke, seryoso!” Jessy continued.

Despite the weird experience, Jessy said that she decided to take the underwear gift.

“Alam mo ginawa ko? Tinanggap ko. Maganda yung underwear,” she said.

To avoid speculations, Jessy said that the guy was not among her ex-boyfriends.

“Eto guys, hindi ko ex yung nagbigay sa akin ng underwear. Manliligaw lang kaya nagulat ako. Na parang bakit mo ako bibigyan ng underwear?” she said.