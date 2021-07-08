Entertainment

‘Chineck nya ‘yung size ng underwear ko’: Jessy Mendiola reveals ‘creepy’ gift from suitor

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

Actress Jessy Mendiola-Manzano revealed one experience from her past suitor who gave her a piece of underwear that exactly fits her size.

She considers this a creepy experience because she did not tell the guy her body measurements.

“Well, hindi naman sa hindi ko gusto. But more of, like, nagulat ako na ginawa niya yun,” Jessy told in a Youtube vlog of Crisha Uy.

“Sabi ko, ‘Paano mo nalaman yung size ko?’ May one time bumisita raw siya sa bahay namin. Tapos nasa baba kami kumakain kasama family ko,” she added.

“Sabi niya magsi-CR lang daw siya. Tapos pumunta siya sa closet ko. Chineck niya yung size ng underwear ko. Weird, di ba?! Hindi ako nagdyo-joke, seryoso!” Jessy continued.

Despite the weird experience, Jessy said that she decided to take the underwear gift.

“Alam mo ginawa ko? Tinanggap ko. Maganda yung underwear,” she said.

To avoid speculations, Jessy said that the guy was not among her ex-boyfriends.

“Eto guys, hindi ko ex yung nagbigay sa akin ng underwear. Manliligaw lang kaya nagulat ako. Na parang bakit mo ako bibigyan ng underwear?” she said.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

‘Imposible bang wala? Lalaki yun’: Robin Padilla confirms Kylie-Aljur split amid third party issue

3 hours ago

‘Happy Heart’: Bea Alonzo expresses gladness following first guesting as ‘Kapuso’ on KMJS

22 hours ago

Alden Richards reveals he’s a ‘long time fan’ of Bea Alonzo, John Lloyd Cruz

22 hours ago

Vice Ganda slams fake news about him taking a swipe at Bea Alonzo

23 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button