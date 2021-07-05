Alex Gonzaga features on Harper’s Bazaar Vietnam cover

Filipina vlogger, host and actress Alex Gonzaga has been featured on the cover of a well-known Vietnam-based fashion magazine — Harper’s Bazaar Vietnam.

“Please pinch me. This is not even in my checklist,” was her reaction on Instagram that also displayed the front cover of Harper’s Bazaar Vietnam’s July 2021 issue.

The magazine highlighted Gonzaga in her various facets as Filipina television host, actress, singer, comedian, entrepreneur, vlogger, and author.

The Instagram post drew comments from many local celebrities, congratulating her for her covert story and good cover photos.they included: her sister Toni Gonzaga, brother-in-law Paul Soriano, Mariel Rodriguez, Heart Evangelista, Liz Uy, Karen Davila, and Melai Francisco. (AW)