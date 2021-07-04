Netflix Japanese anime highlights locations in the Philippines

The Philippines is being highlighted in the popular Netflix Japanese anime “Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway.”

The Netflix anime series sets one of its episodes in a futuristic Davao City that premiered on July 1.

This is part of the trilogy in the popular anime, 12 years after the events occurring in the Gundam movie “Char’s Counterattack” shown in 1988.

However, what attracted Filipinos were the Pinoy references in the Netflix anime, where the Davao residents could recognize some of their city’s familiar places displayed in the series, including the characters shown eating “Chickenjoy” with rice.

Earlier, Netflix had also premiered ‘Trese’ last June, the first Netflix-produced anime series based on a Filipino graphic novel. ‘Trese’ became an instant hit with viewers taking to social media to express love and criticism about the series highlighting Filipino mysticism and folklore. (AW)