Filipina actress Yassi Pressman poses with NBA star Damian Lillard

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

Filipina actress Yassi Pressman highlighted her photo with Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard on social media recently.

The photo was taken after the duo earlier worked together in ensuring collection of over P1 million in donations to help Philippine General Hospital (PGH) repair its facilities that were affected by a fire in May.

Describing the NBA star as a gem and a down-to-earth person, the actress expressed thanks to him for giving his time to her during the “reach out” when the Philippine General Hospital caught fire.

Ang Probinsyano partylist Representative Ronnie Ong, who was also part of that collaboration, stated that Lillard generously offered to help after hearing about the hospital fire.

“The NBA Star messaged his “friend” Yassi about wanting to help the hospital and, since Yassi and I were planning to help PGH, we agreed,” Ong had told GMA News Online in May. (AW)

