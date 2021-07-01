Filipino performer Bailey May of Now United to join concert in Louvre Abu Dhabi, streaming tonight July 1 at 10pm

Filipino-English singer Bailey May, is one of the key performers at the Now United’s YouTube channel, “Now Love – Live From Abu Dhabi”, which is just a few hours away from going live.

The event features 18 performers from around the world within the stunning surroundings and artworks of the Saadiyat Island venue and is set to go live on July 1, 2021, at 10:00 pm, UAE Time.

It took three weeks to put together the show and had involvement of the group working with professional choreographers, stylists and technical crew essentially decamped to Louvre Abu Dhabi to create a concert where the museum and its collection play a starring role.

Bailey recollects being in similar shoes during a 2018 tour of the Philippines only months after joining Now United.

“When we go to each of our countries or regions, the person from there tends to take the lead,” he said. “So when I was in the Philippines, it was me speaking to people on stage and doing the interviews. It was an amazing experience.”

“There is no interference in the artistic direction because the group is working with some of the best people professionally,” Louvre Abu Dhabi director Manuel Rabate reportedly said. “The group and their team came here, discovered the museum and the collection, and found their own source of excitement from that. Now, how will that translate? I don’t know, but as a partner it is very important for the Louvre’s identity to resonate with what they are doing.”

Now United comprises members from various cultures and regions – including Africa, South America, Australia, China and South-East Asia.

Lebanese singer and dancer Ardakani, 18, is the sole representative from the Middle East. The teenager was picked by group creator Simon Fuller – the music mogul behind The Spice Girls – as Now United’s 16th member after an extensive regional talent search last year, media reports said.

“It is an honour to represent not only Lebanon but the wider Mena region and particularly its youth,” she was quoted as saying. “I hope I can be in some small way an inspiration to the audience.”

Now United has so far managed to release a staggering 48 singles and 47 music videos in four years, in languages including Tagalog, Spanish, Portuguese, Hindi, Mandarin, Japanese, Korean and, most recently, in Arabic with 2020’s Habibi.