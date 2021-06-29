FilAm becomes first transgender Miss USA candidate

Filipino-American transgender woman Kataluna Enriquez has become the first transgender woman competing for the title of Miss USA.

The 27-year-old beauty queen and designer qualified for the competition after being crowned Miss Nevada USA on June 28 in a rainbow-inspired gown that she designed herself.

“I wore the gown in honor of pride month, and all of those who don’t get a chance to spread their colors,” said Enriquez, who defeated 21 other candidates for representing the Silver State of Nevada in the Miss USA pageant to be held on November 29.

A photo of Enriquez and former Miss USA Shanna Moakler (the pageant’s executive director) highlighted the words “Congratulations to our new Miss Nevada USA,” on the Miss Nevada USA Instagram page, where another message read, “History made!”

Fellow Filipina beauty queen Miss Trans Global 2020 Mela Habijan also joined in celebrating Enriquez’s Nevada victory.

Meanwhile, if Enriquez wins the Miss USA crown, she will be the second trans woman in the Miss Universe pageant after Spain’s Angela Ponce in 2018.