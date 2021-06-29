Entertainment

FilAm becomes first transgender Miss USA candidate

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

INSTAGRAM

Filipino-American transgender woman Kataluna Enriquez has become the first transgender woman competing for the title of Miss USA.

The 27-year-old beauty queen and designer qualified for the competition after being crowned Miss Nevada USA on June 28 in a rainbow-inspired gown that she designed herself.

“I wore the gown in honor of pride month, and all of those who don’t get a chance to spread their colors,” said Enriquez, who defeated 21 other candidates for representing the Silver State of Nevada in the Miss USA pageant to be held on November 29.

A photo of Enriquez and former Miss USA Shanna Moakler (the pageant’s executive director) highlighted the words “Congratulations to our new Miss Nevada USA,” on the Miss Nevada USA Instagram page, where another message read, “History made!”

Fellow Filipina beauty queen Miss Trans Global 2020 Mela Habijan also joined in celebrating Enriquez’s Nevada victory.

Meanwhile, if Enriquez wins the Miss USA crown, she will be the second trans woman in the Miss Universe pageant after Spain’s Angela Ponce in 2018.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Derek Ramsay says he’s not replacing John Lloyd Cruz as Elias’ father

19 hours ago

After Kitkat and Janno, Anjo Yllana removed from ‘Happy Time’ over bullying issues

19 hours ago

Donnalyn Bartolome hits back at basher criticizing her luxury car purchase

2 days ago

Ate Gay thankful for financial help from friends Ogie Diaz, Vice Ganda

2 days ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button