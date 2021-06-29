EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Beauty queen Pia Wurtzbach urges public to take vaccines

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach has urged the public to get vaccinated to prevent themselves and their loved ones from getting infected by COVID-19.

The beauty queen, after taking a vaccine jab in Mandaluyong, described it as a shield and extra layer of protection for people.

“Getting the vaccine helps avoid severe illness and is a safer choice for us,” Wurtzbach stated on Instagram on June 27.

She had posted her photos of being vaccinated at the SM Megamall under the Mandaluyong city government’s vaccination program.

However, she warned that getting vaccinated should not mean people reverting to their “old ways,” but instead being more careful and observing the basic health protocols. (AW)

