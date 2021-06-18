Entertainment

K Brosas after Sinovac shot: ‘Salamat at nagbabayad ako ng tax ko so thanks to myself’

Comedienne K Brosas responded to some of her bashers after saying that she should be thankful to the Duterte administration for being able to get her Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine shot.

Brosas received her jab last June 15 in Mandaluyong City.

“Yey got my 1st dose ng vaccine.. thanks sa aking @singgalingtayo at @cignal.tv family.. salamat na din sa mmff at mmda.. kaya naman vac-sing mo na!” she wrote on her Instagram account.

 

A netizen however asked if she would thank President Rodrigo Duterte for the vaccine.

“Wala bang Salamat Duterte dyan?” a netizen said.

Brosas responded that she is a taxpayer, therefore, she deserved the vaccine slot.

She also urged the netizen to register and get vaccinated.

“Salamat at nagbabayad ako ng tax ko so thanks to myself hehe.. Wish ko sana all may vaccine na, bow. Kung wala pa kayo mag tanong sa dapat tanungin kasi libre ito (dapat lang)” she said.

Brosas has been vocal in criticizing the Duterte administration and the controversies hounding the government.

