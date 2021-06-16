Fan edit of ‘Trese’ intro with Rico Blanco song ‘Yugto’ goes viral

Rico Blanco was left ‘blushing’ when a fan did an edit intro of the anime ‘Trese’ with his song “Yugto” recently.

The edit of the Netflix anime’s first episode included a few seconds of the opening scene and intro in which the editor/ video creator Tito Ken, inserted “Yugto.”

However, the edit attracted thousands of netizens including Rico Blanco himself, who highlighted a blushing emoji as a caption in the same video retweet on June 15.

Blanco’s retweet drew over 6,100 likes and more than 720 retweets, while the original Twitter post from Tito Ken highlighted over 14,000 likes and around 2,720 retweets.

“Trese’ not having @ricoblanco’s ‘Yugto’ as its opening theme is a missed opportunity,” said Tito Ken, whose edit replaces the original song of the opening credits — a traditional song of the Ifugao called “Balluha’d Bayauhen.” (AW)

Watch the fan edit here:

I think "Trese" not having @ricoblanco's "Yugto" as its opening theme is a missed opportunity. Sinubukan kong i-edit yung opening credits. Grabe, mangiyak-ngiyak ako nung una kong napanood yung resulta. Watch on Youtube: https://t.co/TkQIbByF3s#TreseOnNetflix #TreseNetflix pic.twitter.com/7v3PWPd3WQ — Tito Ken (@klouiset_) June 14, 2021