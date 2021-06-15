Netflix to highlight award-winning Filipino drama ‘Fan Girl’

Netflix will be highlighting a Filipino ‘coming-of-age’ drama +Fan Girl+ this week. The film, directed by Antoinette Jadaone, will stream on the platform from June 17.

Lead actor Chairlie Dizon spoke about her role in the film, which focus on an obsessive teenage fan breaking into house belonging to a movie star. “Blessed beyond words,” she said while recalling how –two years ago – she auditioned for Fan Girl with the film going global and now to be streaming on Netflix.

Fan Girl – in which Paulo Avelino stars alongside Dizon — debuted at the 2020 Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) after premiering overseas at the 33rd Tokyo International Film Festival.

The film swept multiple categories at the MMFF with Best Picture and Best Screenplay., while Dizon and Avelino won awards for their leading roles. The film had been one of the most pirated titles from the line-up, director Jadaone had revealed to media during the festival’s run in December 2020. (AW)

