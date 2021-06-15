EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Netflix to highlight award-winning Filipino drama ‘Fan Girl’

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

Netflix will be highlighting a Filipino ‘coming-of-age’ drama +Fan Girl+ this week. The film, directed by Antoinette Jadaone, will stream on the platform from June 17.

Lead actor Chairlie Dizon spoke about her role in the film, which focus on an obsessive teenage fan breaking into house belonging to a movie star. “Blessed beyond words,” she said while recalling how –two years ago – she auditioned for Fan Girl with the film going global and now to be streaming on Netflix.

RELATED STORY: ‘Trese’ highlights mother’s heritage, says Shay Mitchell

Fan Girl – in which Paulo Avelino stars alongside Dizon — debuted at the 2020 Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) after premiering overseas at the 33rd Tokyo International Film Festival.

The film swept multiple categories at the MMFF with Best Picture and Best Screenplay., while Dizon and Avelino won awards for their leading roles. The film had been one of the most pirated titles from the line-up, director Jadaone had revealed to media during the festival’s run in December 2020. (AW)

READ ON: Liza Soberano recalls being liked by a ‘kapre’ in high school

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Dubai court jails man for slapping paramedic, causing permanent hearing damage

42 mins ago

UAE courts orders phone scammers to pay back AED 100,000

47 mins ago

WATCH: Indian claims COVID-19 vaccine gave him ‘magnetic powers’

50 mins ago

Pfizer, AstraZeneca vaccines found effective against Delta strain

57 mins ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button