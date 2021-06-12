Dingdong Dantes denies 2022 political plans

Kapuso actor Dingdong Dantes denies that he is planning to run for a post in the 2022 national elections.

“Wala po, wala po akong plano sa 2022,” Dantes said in a media conference for his upcoming shows.

RELATED STORY: Dingdong Dantes relates to ‘OFW’ experience during taping

The actor also denied that there are groups urging him to run for public office.

“Wala rin,” he said.

The actor will be back in the show ‘Team Amazing Earth’ he will also feature local heroes like Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto.

READ ON: Dingdong Dantes’ foundation offers online jobs to Filipino workers affected by COVID-19

“I think that he is a very very humble public servant, very very sincere kumbaga ‘yung kanyang pagmamalasakit ay talagang may pinagmumulan. Hindi lang siya lip service ika nga match na match ‘yung values niya sa action na ginagawa niya at talagang masasabing servant leader talaga siya,” he said.

Dantes used to serve at the National Youth Commission but later resigned in 2016. (TDT)