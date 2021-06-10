Entertainment

Netizens lash out at Isabelle Daza over Pfizer cap

Netizens lashed out at Isabelle Daza as being “insensitive” and “irresponsible” when she posted a photo wearing a ‘Pfizer” cap on social media on June 9.

The photo of Daza and her husband Adrien Semblat showed them wearing caps that read “vaccinated by Pfizer,” after they were vaccinated in Hong Kong.

Unlike in the Philippines, Hong Kong residents have their choice of vaccines. Netizens questioned Daza’s “highlighting” of their Pfizer jab.

Meanwhile, Daza deleted the photo on the Instagram post, though this came too late as many netizens had already uploaded it on other social media platforms with their reactions.

