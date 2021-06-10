Entertainment

Minimum height requirement removed for 2021 Miss Universe PH contestants

The Miss Universe Philippines pageant 2021 has come as a boon for short but beautiful women.

There is no minimum height requirement for the participants, the pageant organizers announced on their Facebook page.

However, the other requirements that remain include the candidate being a ‘female’ Filipino citizen, Philippine passport holder, at least 18 years old but still under 28 years of age, and never been married or given birth.

While the search for the successor of reigning Miss Universe Philippines titleholder Rabiya Mateo continues, Pinoy pageant fans praised the MUP organizers’ decision as beneficial for qualified candidates entering the beauty competition.

The pageant organizers’ decision even touched Miss Universe Australia, Maria Thattil, who expressed happiness at this news coming from the Philippines, while also recalling her own experience in her country where she was “never encouraged to ever perceive it as a barrier.”

