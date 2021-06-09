Winwyn Marquez retires from beauty pageants

Miss Reina Hispanoamericana 2017 Winwyn Marquez said that she is contented with her pageant title amid the clamor for her to join the Miss Universe pageant.

Marquez reported a video of her on the pageant in Bolivia where she won the crown.

“People have been tagging me nonstop sa video na to’ so might as well post it on my feed again (heart emoji) oh how time flies. (crown emoji) thank you sa nag video,” she wrote.

Marquez was the first Filipina and Asian to win the Hispanoamericana crown.

In the comments section, she was asked if she will join the Miss Universe pageant in the future.

The actress directly said ‘no na’.

“I am overwhelmed with all your messages grabe non stop. 2015 and 2017 ako sumali.. ngayon 2021 na at hanggang ngayon ganyan padin kayo,” she wrote.

“Thank you so much pero hanggang sa pag support nalang ako sa mga candidates natin and sa mga gusto sumali ng pageants,” Marquez added.

The actress said that there are moments when you need to move on from a specific chapter.

“Minsan mag bubukas talaga tayo ng ibang chapter sa buhay natin and need mag move on sa ibang bagay but sabi nga diba once a Miss Philippines, always a Miss Philippines,” she added. (TDT)