Catriona Gray reaches 12 million follower milestone on Instagram

Over 12 million Instagram fans are now following Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray on the photo-sharing app.

This makes Gray one of the most followed Filipino celebrities on the platform.

Last month, Gray also released her song “Raise Your Flag,” inspired by a statement she made during the Miss Universe 2018 pageant.

This is her third music release following her advocacy anthem “We’re In This Together” and her duet with Jay-R, “Angel of Mine.”

This July 11, Gray will also host the Binibining Pilipinas grand coronation night alongside Miss Grand International 2016 first runner-up Cordoves.

The competition will be going back to its home at Araneta Coliseum, instead of the previously considered New Frontier theater, she added.

The Binibining Pilipinas coronation will go on air live on the A2Z channel and the official Binibining Pilipinas YouTube page. (AW)