EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

‘Malapit na ang graduation’ Jodi Sta. Maria to graduate from college after passing thesis defense

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

Veteran actress Jodi Sta. Maria will finally graduate from college after she successfully defended her thesis on Saturday.

On her Instagram stories. Jodi shared snippets of her thesis defense for the course, Bachelor of Science in Psychology at the Southville International School and Colleges.

RELATED STORY: CONFIRMED: Jodi Sta. Maria, Raymart Santiago are dating

“Wanted to share this with all of you! I passed my final defense this afternoon,” Jodi wrote.

“Being grilled for more than 3 hours was no joke, but I must say all the sleepless nights, the sacrifices, the hours spent in front of the computer to source out materials for my paper, were so worth it. Marching soon!!” Jodi added.

In another tweet, Jodi thanked all those who supported her in her journey.

READ ON: Jodi Sta. Maria hopes to build clinic to help people with mental problems

“I want to thank everyone who prayed for me and those who sent messages of encouragement. Maraming salamat! Malapit na ang graduation!,” she said.

Jodi decided to return to college in 2017. She is also planning to take a Master’s degree. (TDT)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Dubai listed among the top 10 fastest growing remote work hubs for 2021

28 mins ago

403 call canter agents caught COVID-19 in Davao City

44 mins ago

Dubai’s Abras to run on affordable biofuels starting July

54 mins ago

Two-thirds of UAE workforce eye new post-Covid career

58 mins ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button