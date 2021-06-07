‘Malapit na ang graduation’ Jodi Sta. Maria to graduate from college after passing thesis defense

Veteran actress Jodi Sta. Maria will finally graduate from college after she successfully defended her thesis on Saturday.

On her Instagram stories. Jodi shared snippets of her thesis defense for the course, Bachelor of Science in Psychology at the Southville International School and Colleges.

“Wanted to share this with all of you! I passed my final defense this afternoon,” Jodi wrote.

“Being grilled for more than 3 hours was no joke, but I must say all the sleepless nights, the sacrifices, the hours spent in front of the computer to source out materials for my paper, were so worth it. Marching soon!!” Jodi added.

In another tweet, Jodi thanked all those who supported her in her journey.

“I want to thank everyone who prayed for me and those who sent messages of encouragement. Maraming salamat! Malapit na ang graduation!,” she said.

Jodi decided to return to college in 2017. She is also planning to take a Master’s degree. (TDT)