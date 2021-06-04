DILG clears Aga Muhlach’s family on COVID-19 vaccination

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) clears the family of Aga Muhlach and Charlene Gonzalez for being vaccinated against COVID-19 in Muntinlupa City.

DILG said in a statement that there is no violation in the simultaneous vaccination of Muhlach and his family because they have valid comorbidities.

Muhlach and his family drew flak after they revealed that they received their COVID-19 vaccine shot in Muntinlupa City.

DILG stepped in to clarify that the family of four are qualified to get vaccinated because they registered in the city’s portal under A3 category.

Interior Spokesperson Jonathan Malaya said that they have discovered that the actor’s family has preexisting conditions that made them qualified for the priority vaccination.

“Documents regarding their vaccination were also submitted to the DILG. Therefore, the Department sees no violation of DOH or IATF’s regulations in the aforementioned vaccination,” the DILG added.

The Philippines has so far vaccinated over 5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine due to limited vaccine supply.