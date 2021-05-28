Entertainment

LOOK: Hollywood actor Will Smith sends gifts to Sheikh Hamdan’s twins

American Hollywood actor and rapper Will Smith has sent gifts to the newborn twins of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council.

The Hollywood actor sent the gift to congratulate his dear friend Sheikh Hamdan for the birth of his twins.

The Aladdin-themed present bears the names of Sheikh Hamdan’s twins Prince Rashid and Princess Sheikha.

The Dubai Crown Prince posted an Instagram story of the present along with his gratitude to his best buddy.

His Highness introduced the twins to the public last May 21, sharing a photo of him holding the twins on Instagram.

The first-time father received congratulatory messages from his friends, celebrities, and fellow royals on social media.

