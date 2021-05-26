Angelica Panganiban draws flak over ‘palakasan’ complaint in PH Red Cross swab testing

Angelica Panganiban’s Twitter rant has backfired against her after she complained over the ‘palakasan’ system in the Philippine Red Cross’ swab testing system.

“Hello Red Cross Subic Isang oras na kami sa dito sa parking area niyo. Nakaalis na din mga nakasabay namin. At inuna niyo pa yung ibang bagong dating. Okay lang naman kung palakasan. Tweet ko na lang,” she said in a Twitter post on May 25.

She also recalled her surprise when she received an email saying she tested positive for the virus but upon checking the document, she was negative from COVID-19.

RELATED STORY: LOOK: Angelica Panganiban shares selfie with new boyfriend

“Muntik akong mabaliw. Nagpadala sila ng email na positive ako sa covid. Pero yung attachment result, negative ako. Ginawa nila yun sa buong Olongapo guys. Nag sorry naman sila after 12 hours,” she said.

A netizen however pointed out what really happened during Angelica’s swab testing.

“People who were swabbed before you sa parking, we’re actually [ill] and yung isa nga ambulansya pa eh. Di mo ba kita ma’am? Ang pagiging artista ma’am di kasama sa priority list, yet, lumabas ako to swab yung kasama nyo,” a netizen said.

READ ON: ‘Sana wala nang ending’: Angelica Panganiban introduces non-showbiz bf

He also showed a photo with Panganiban in the facility’s parking area and told her to set up an early appointment if she wants to get a swab test.

“Next time punta kayo maaga, we‘re open at 9AM, make sure may appointment kayo and better pila kayo so that malaman nyo na di lang kayo ang client namin. Mas nakakapagod palang lumabas sa tirik ng araw to swab such artists tapos more rant lang. Kala ko pa naman happy ka dito,” he said.

Some. netizens slammed Angelica for being entitled and demanded a public apology from her. (TDT)