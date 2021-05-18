‘Kasi matinik’: Janice De Belen compares Gerald Anderson to Pinoy ‘Bangus’

Actress Janice De Belen shared that she’s comparing friend and former rumored lover Gerald Anderson to a milkfish or bangus.

“Love ko ang bangus. Favorite ko ang bangus kaya lang matinik,” Janice said in an interview with ABS-CBN.

“Matinik kasi parang ang daming isyu,” she added.

De Belen and Anderson were reportedly linked together in 2012 after they teamed up in a Kapamilya teleserye ‘Budoy’.

She was also tagged in the break up of Anderson and Maja Salvador.

“Like me, for example. Hindi ba na-link kami for a while, wala naman talagang ili-link,” she said.

“It’s just that for the longest time that we worked together at kahit na nung hindi kami nagwo-work together, he is really like a brother to me,” Janice added.

The veteran actress said that she only looked at Gerald as her brother.

“Super brother ang tingin ko sa kanya. Brother, barkada, kasi napagkukuwentuhan namin ang kahit ano,” she said.

Janice said her friendship with Gerald was also similar with actors Enchong Dee and Rayver Cruz.

“I share the same kind of friendship with Enchong with Rayver. So I share the same kind of friendship. So non-issue siya but hindi ko alam kung bakit naging issue,” she said.

“And you know that thing is, ang hirap sa trabaho natin kasi kapag na-tsismis ka na, na-link ka ng ganyan, whether you like it or not, totoo o hindi, it destroys friendship,” Janice added.

When asked about her relationship with Gerald now Jance said that it has changed.

“Hindi naman destroyed ang friendship namin but our friendship has changed,” she added. (TDT)