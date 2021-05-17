LOOK: PH bet Rabiya Mateo and Miss Thailand Amanda Obdam hold hands during Miss Universe

Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo was seen holding the hands of what others dubbed as her fiercest competitor in the pageant Miss Thailand Amanda Obdam.

In an aerial shot, Mateo and Obdam were seem holding each others’ hands as they walk toward the exit of the stage together.

Mateo ended her journey in the Top 21 while Obdam finished on the Top 10.

Obdam has been the subject of criticisms over her supposed copying of Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray.

Mexico’s Andrea Meza is crowned the 69th Miss Universe in the grand coronation night held in Florida, USA.

Mexico bested 73 other ladies including Philippines’ very own Rabiya Mateo.

First runner-up is Miss Brazil, second runner-up is Miss Peru, third runner-up is Miss India and Miss Dominican Republic placed fourth runner-up.

Meza, who was first runner-up at Miss World 2017 was among consistent frontrunners in the pageant.

“Aside from her beauty, Meza is intelligent, full of class and has good communication skills while actively talking about her advocacy against harassment,” an expert describing Meza.