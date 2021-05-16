WATCH: Vanessa Bryant delivers heart warming speech on Kobe Bryant’s induction into Hall of Fame

Vanessa Bryant remembered her husband basketball legend Kobe Bryant in her moving speech at the induction of her late husband at Basketball Hall of Fame

Bryant accepted the honor 15 months after the Los Angeles Lakers legend died in a helicopter crash.

In her opening speech, Bryant thanked basketball legend Michael Jordan and proceeded in joking that her husband received enough praise from his fans.

She also remembered Bryant’s passion for the game and accomplishments inside the court.

“I want to thank him for somehow finding ways to dedicate time to not only being an incredible athlete, a visionary entrepreneur and storyteller, but for also being an amazing family man,” Bryant said.

“Dear Kobe, thank you for being the best husband and father you could possibly be. Thank you for growing and learning from your own mistakes. Thank you for always trying to be better,” she continued.

Bryant concluded her speech with a sweet message to her husband.

“I love you forever and always Kobe Bean Bryant.” (RA)

