Miss Universe PH Rabiya Mateo makes it to Missosology’s Final Hot Picks

Miss Universe Philippines Rabiya Mateo has a great chance in winning the 5th Miss Universe crown for the country based on the predictions made by pageant website Missosology.
A day before the pageant, the website says that Mateo lands on the 3rd spot in their final hot picks.
India’s Adline Castelino was chosen as the top pick followed by Peru’s Janick Maceta.
The website said that it has “consolidated the entries of Missosology’s resident pageant experts and seasoned correspondents about their overall impression this year.”
“Truth be told, there was no unanimous decision when it comes to the selection on who will be the number 1 in the Final Hot Picks,” it added.
Missosology adds that with this can of prediction, there is a clear indication that there will be an intense competition on finals night.
“Rabiya’s interviews before and during the pageant are proof that she is genuine and has a great rapport with anyone she talks to,” Missosology added.
“She has proven that she is quick-witted, communicates well, and has a solid stand on social issues – one that the Miss Universe competition is looking for in a winner over the past couple of years,” they added.
The 69th Miss Universe grand coronation night will take place on Sunday, May 16 or Monday, May 17 at 8AM Manila time.
The following is the list of Missosology’s Top 25 Final Hot Picks:
1. India, Adline Castelino
2. Peru, Janick Maceta
3. Philippines, Rabiya Mateo
4. Romania, Bianca Lorena Tirsin
5. Thailand, Amanda Obdam
6. Puerto Rico, Estefanía Soto
7. Mexico, Andrea Meza
8. Brazil, Julia Gama
9. Costa Rica, Ivonne Cerdas
10. Jamaica, Miqueal-Symone Williams
11. Venezuela, Mariángel Villasmil
12. USA, Asya Branch
13. Nepal, Anshika Sharma
14. Cameroon, Angele Kossinda
15. Nicaragua, Ana Marcelo
16. Colombia, Laura Olascuaga
17. Curacao, Chantal Wiertz
18. South Africa, Natasha Joubert
19. Canada, Nova Stevens
20. Bolivia, Lenka Nemer
21. Finland, Viivi Altonen
22. Australia, Maria Thattil
23. Iceland, Elísabet Hulda Snorradóttir
24. Vietnam, Nguyen Tran Khánh Vân
25. Great Britain, Jeanette Akua
