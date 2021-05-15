Stunning o pang JS Prom?: Rabiya Mateo’s gown ignites debate among pageant fans

The preliminary competition of the Miss Universe has already ended, but Filipino pageant fans continue to exchange views on Rabiya Mateo’s evening gown.

The ensemble was designed by Dubai-based designer Furne One.

He said in an Instagram post that the gown represents the sun and that its color symbolizes happiness, strength and vitality.

“Even at 93 million miles away, it warms, illuminates and energizes us, making us feel our best and our brightest,” he wrote.

It featured a cape with citrine Swarovski crystals.

“The one-sided neckline tulle gown is elegantly encrusted with Citrine Swarovski crystals on the bodice cascading to the hem and cape over alabaster Swarovski components, glass beads and paillettes,” the designer added.

RELATED NEWS:

Shamcey Supsup reveals why Rabiya did not wear this sun headdress

Catriona Gray draws flak for her tweet on Miss Universe national costumes

WATCH: Rabiya Mateo cries, says sorry for Miss Universe national costume performance

Rabiya Mateo: ‘My stockings had blood, but I kept fighting’

Despite Rabiya’s stunning performance during the prelims, the gown is taking social media by storm.

Although fans were satistied at how Rabiya slayed the stage, some were quick to react that the gown lacked ‘wow’ factor.

Some disappointed netizens said it did not live up to expectations, especially that the evening gowns worn by previous Philippines’ contestants looked very regal and world class.

Here are some comments of netizens on social media:

Meanwhile, the following are comments from netizens who defend the preliminary evening gown:

Rabiya’s national costume also became the talk of the town last May 14.

During the national costume competition, she showed off a Philippine-flag inspired ensemble.

Stunning in deep red and blue wings, she channelled her inner Victoria’s Secret model in the costume created by the late Rocky Gathercole, who was a former UAE-based Filipino designer, and jewelry designer Manny Halasan.

Netizens, however, were divided over the look of the costume.

“Not being biased but the shades of blue and red are very deep, luscious and striking! the height and angle of the wings are very sexy and stood tall and powerful without being extravagant,” a netizen said.

“Not that I’m biased because we are both Filipino, but for me, Rabiya’s National Costume stands out the most and gets my attention. I mean, look, her Nat Cos is shouting back to back for the Philippines,” another one said in support of Rabiya.

Some say it’s a fusion of Pia Wurtzbach and Catriona Gray’s gowns.

“After watching Rabiya’s NatCom performance, I am underwhelmed. I expected so much from her. Her walk wasn’t strong at all and the way she carried herself looked awkward. Still rooting for her and hope she’ll do better,” a netizen said.

In some of the photos shared by netizens, the outfit was revealed to have a sun headdress that completed the Philippine flag-inspired costume.

Miss Universe Philippines national director Shamcey Supsup explained the reasons as to why Rabiya did not wear the headgear.

“I brought the headpiece for Rabiya but unfortunately she couldn’t [wear it]. Nahuhulog. It was hard for her to wear it,” Shamcey said in an interview with entertainment reporter MJ Felipe.

“So we decided na kung saan siya mas komportable kasi mabigat na rin wings niya so we’re sad na hindi niya nasuot but still Rabiya was able to give us a powerful performance,” Shamcey added.