TV host Ellen DeGeneres to end long-running talk show

Ellen DeGeneres’ Facebook page

American award-winning TV host Ellen DeGeneres confirmed that she will be ending her long-running talk show after almost two decades.

The 63-year-old host, writer, producer, actress and comedian won dozens of Emmy awards for the show.

DeGeneres clarified that the decision to end the talk show was not related to the controversies hurdled against her last year.

To recall, she faced allegations in the past year of a workplace environment rife with bullying, racial discrimination, and sexual harassment.

“When you’re a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged. And as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore,” DeGeneres told Hollywood Reporter.

DeGeneres had earlier acknowledged there were problems and pledged to do better following the complaints of her show staff.

“It was very hurtful to me. I mean, very. But if I was quitting the show because of that, I wouldn’t have come back this season. So, it’s not why I’m stopping,” DeGeneres explained.

Since September, the show’s ratings have plummeted by more than one-half compared to last season, to 1.2 million viewers per show.

Oprah Winfrey is scheduled to appear on the show to talk about the show’s finale.

‘Why don’t we just try to go a little longer?’ But 19 years is a long time to do anything,” she told the Hollywood Reporter.

The influential American host had guested nurmerous Filipino artists including Charice Pempengco (now Jake Zyrus), Arnel Pineda, Raph Salazar, Zendee Rose Tenerefe, and Aldrich Lloyd Talonding and James Walter Bucong.

