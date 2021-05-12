EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Gladys Guevarra marries BF, three days after they got engaged

Three days after announcing her engagement with boyfriend Mike Navarrette, the singer-comedienne then revealed that they already tied the knot.

“I am now officially Mrs. Michael Guardian. Gladys Guevarra Guardian. My forever… I love you so much. Cheers to our love, for all eternity and beyond,” Gladys shared in a post.

The former Eat Bulaga host said that she is now excited for her life’s new chapter.\

“Every day, masaya akong gigising sa, ‘Good morning, my wife’ na bati mo. Ang sarap kasi lagi mo kong pinapangiti sa tawag mo sa akin na Mrs. Guardian,” she said.

“This is the start of our life together. Sobra kitang mahal… Asawa ko,” Gladys said.

Celebrities like Marian Rivera, Lotlot de Leon, Rocco Nacino, Lovely Abella, Kris Bernal, Tuesday Vargas congratulated Gladys.

Guevarra was previously engaged to her partner Leon Sumagui but they broke up due to her rice cake business issues.

“I have come to realize that life must really continue. And that you are loved. And no matter how you felt once upon a time that you are worthless, there will still be someone out there looking for you to complete them,” she said.

“Ang happy kase, we both complete each other. Ang tagal kong pinigilan ang sarili ko, kinalaban ko ang loob ko. Pero sabi nga, hayaan lang and let it flow,” Guevarra added. (TDT)

