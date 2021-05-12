EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Filipino short movie ‘Harana’ wins US award

Staff Report

A heartwarming story of a Filipino of a homesick Las Vegas lounge singer trying to connect with her daughter back in the Philippines won the US Narrative Short Competition Prize at the Sarasota Film Festival.

The emotional short film titled Harana is directed by Marie Jamora who announced the win on her Instagram account on Wednesday. The movie explores the hardship Overseas Filipino Workers(OFW) in the United States go through emotionally and otherwise with their families left back home.

In her Instagram post, Jamora wrote, “AMAZING NEWS! #HaranaFilm has just won the US Narrative Short Competition Prize at the Sarasota Film Festival!!!” We thank Rodney Piatt and the Sarasota programmers and jurors for this great honor,” she added.

This is not the first recognition the movie received. At the recently held Micheaux Film Festival, Harana was awarded the Outstanding Music award while Filipina actress Frencheska Farr clinched the Outstanding Dramatic Actress for her performance in the Marie Jamora movie. (AW)

