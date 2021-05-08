Entertainment

LOOK: Internet star Miss Everything stuns netizens with her look transformation

Social media vlogger Erika Camata a.k.a Miss Everything has left netizens stunned with her look transformation

The internet sensation who rose to fame for his hilarious videos recently went through a series of facial surgery to improve her confidence.

According to a Facebook post of the Toledo Medical Companies that carried out the surgery procedures, they “polished yet preserved the natural look” of the vlogger.

“Dr. Toledo polished yet preserved the natural look as Ms. Everything portrays comedy roles in her blogs,” the post stated.

Among these procedures were: “Facial harmony by volume correction, Barbie Forehead, Almond Eyes, Chin Augmentation, Cheek Augmentation, Perfect Jaw Angle, Lip reduction, and Rhinoplasty with Sailboat Alar Plasty”, said the Facebook post.

