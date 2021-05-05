Miss Universe Canada calls out racist comments against her by Pinoy pageant fans

Miss Universe Canada Nova Stevens laments the messages she has been receiving from rabid pageant fans ahead of the competition.

Stevens said that some people are still stuck in their ignorant and racist ideologies.

“Your hate takes away the fun and enjoyment from this once in a lifetime experience. Is it really that difficult to spread love instead of hate?” she asked.

“No one is saying you HAVE to support all contestants, all we’re saying is that you support your delegate without bringing others down. You don’t need to dim someone’s light in order for you to shine,” she added.

In an IG post, Stevens shared the comments like ‘nognog’, ‘engkangto’, ‘tostado’ all pertaining to her skin color.

Stevens said that it should be seen “in different shapes, shades and sizes.”

“Please see the beauty that is in this world. We don’t need to look the same, we just need to treat each other the same,” she said.

The beauty queen clarified that there are also other nationals who sent her racist comments.

“In case it’s not clear. I don’t think all Filipinos are racist. That would be ridiculous to say. This picture with texts was constantly being sent to me recently which is why I shared it. I’m well aware that there are multiple countries that think this way. I’m sharing this as a teaching moment so that we can make pageants fun and enjoyable for all,” she said. (TDT)