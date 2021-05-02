“Professing to be wise but you are a fool”: Padilla blasts netizen’s comment on his Lapu-Lapu remark

Robin Padilla slammed a netizen who criticized his statement defending Senator Bong Go’s claim that Lapu-Lapu came from Sulu.

He reacted to a netizen’s post to an article at The Filipino Times that called him a prime example of the Dunning-Kruger effect.

“Wow Tricia Lexii you got to be kidding,” wrote Padilla.

“Are you from Ateneo? De la salle? UST? All Spanish established schools for insulares, peninsulares and mestizos,” he furthered.

Padilla said there is no need to become a doctor of anything to accept reality.

He reiterated his earlier remark that no Reconquista will accept a defeat from a moor/Moro.

“Historians from this Reconquista schools will definitely say I am liar and a fool,” he said.

“Only a moro will fight a foreigner never a pagan. In the entire military and religious campaign of the Spanish in the 16th century only the Moros defended the islands of this country,” he added.

The actor also urged the netizen to study the history of Spain.

“Study the history of Spain it may give you some light where this ignorance is coming from,” Padilla said.

“Your Dunning-Kruger effect is you.”

Padilla stressed that history is written by victors of the war.

“Unfortunately for the Sultanate of Sulu they lost the war so as their credibility,” he lamented.

“If only you set aside your biases and accept reality as it is. The first casualty of Colonization is the truth,” he said.

He ended his post with a quote: “Professing to be wise but you are a fool.” (RA)